5 sophisticated pocket squares to complete double-breasted suits
What's the story
Choosing the perfect pocket square is key to elevating your double-breasted suit, adding that touch of sophistication and individual style.
This piece explores five unique pocket square styles that complement double-breasted suits flawlessly.
With the right selection, your outfit will shine with refined elegance at any formal event, leaving a lasting impression.
Timeless
Classic white linen for timeless elegance
A classic white linen pocket square is the pinnacle of elegance and simplicity, providing a crisp, clean aesthetic that seamlessly complements any color or pattern of a double-breasted suit.
Perfect for formal occasions, this option not only demonstrates a meticulous attention to detail but also conveys a refined appreciation for traditional menswear aesthetics.
It's a timeless accessory that effortlessly amplifies the sophistication of any outfit.
Silk Dash
Silk patterns for a dash of personality
Silk pocket squares with funky prints bring your outfit to life.
Whether you choose geometric patterns, polka dots, or floral prints, these pocket squares add a pop of personality to your look without being too loud.
Pair them with solid-colored suits for a touch of contrast and a dash of fun.
Bold choice
Bold colors for statement makers
If you want to be a bit more daring, choose a pocket square in a bold color.
Bright reds, deep blues, or even rich purples can be the star of the show and add depth to your suit.
A bold pocket square paired with a more subdued suit color creates a harmonious yet eye-catching contrast.
Texture talk
Textured fabrics for depth and interest
Textured fabrics: For a more unique and stylish approach, textured fabrics like wool or tweed can be a great choice.
They add a layer of depth and tactile interest that can really enhance the overall look of your double-breasted suit.
These are perfect for the colder months or more casual environments where you want to keep that touch of class.
Vintage vibes
Paisley prints for vintage flair
Paisley prints add a touch of vintage elegance and playfulness to any double-breasted suit.
Featuring intricate patterns and vibrant colors, paisley pocket squares are a nod to old-world charm, providing a unique focal point in contemporary environments.
They complement both solid hues and understated pinstripes, making them a versatile choice for various occasions.