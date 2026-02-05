Make your long hair stand out with these styles

Crown braids are a timeless hairstyle that can elevate any look, especially for those with long hair. This elegant and versatile style is perfect for various occasions, be it casual outings or formal events. With the right techniques, you can achieve stunning crown braids that highlight your hair's natural beauty. Here are five crown braid hairstyles that can make your long hair stand out.

#1 Classic double crown braid The classic double crown braid is an elegant choice for those looking to add some sophistication to their look. This style involves creating two braids on either side of the head, which are then wrapped around the crown. It works best with straight or slightly wavy hair and can be accessorized with pins or flowers for an extra touch of charm.

#2 Bohemian crown braid The bohemian crown braid is perfect for a relaxed, free-spirited look. This hairstyle features a single, loose braid that wraps around the head, giving it a soft, romantic vibe. Ideal for long, slightly textured hair, you can enhance this style with natural-looking waves or curls. It's a go-to choice for outdoor events or casual gatherings, making it both practical and stylish.

#3 Fishtail crown braid The fishtail crown braid adds an intricate twist to the traditional braid. This style is created by weaving two sections of hair together in a fishtail pattern, wrapping it around the head like a crown. It requires more technique than other styles but offers a unique and eye-catching result that is sure to turn heads.

#4 Dutch crown braid The Dutch crown braid is similar to the French braid but gives more volume and texture. It does this by crossing the strands under instead of over. This inverted technique creates a three-dimensional effect. It enhances thick or layered hair types. The Dutch crown braid can be worn tightly pulled back or loosely draped. This adds added versatility.