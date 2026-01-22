5 ways to rock waffle-knit tunics

Waffle-knit tunics are a versatile winter wardrobe staple, especially in India, where the season can be mild yet chilly. These tunics provide warmth without sacrificing style, making them perfect for layering and pairing with various outfits. From casual to semi-formal looks, waffle-knit tunics can be styled in multiple ways to suit different occasions. Here are five styles that pair perfectly with these cozy garments.

#1 Pair with denim jeans Denim jeans make a classic pairing with waffle-knit tunics, giving you a casual yet chic look. The texture of the waffle-knit complements the smooth finish of denim, creating a balanced outfit. Opt for skinny or straight-leg jeans to keep the silhouette streamlined. This combination is perfect for day-to-day wear, whether you're heading out for errands or meeting friends.

#2 Layer with leggings For those who prefer comfort without compromising on style, leggings are an ideal match for waffle-knit tunics. The stretchy fabric of leggings provides ease of movement and goes well with the loose fit of most tunics. Go for neutral colors like black or grey to keep the focus on the texture of the knitwear. This look is perfect for lounging at home or casual outings.

#3 Combine with palazzo pants Palazzo pants give an elegant touch when paired with waffle-knit tunics, making them apt for semi-formal occasions. The wide-leg design balances the bulkiness of a tunic, giving you a sophisticated silhouette. Choose palazzo pants in solid colors or subtle patterns to keep the outfit cohesive. This combination works well for family gatherings or festive celebrations.

#4 Style with skirts Waffle-knit tunics can also be paired with skirts for a more feminine look. A-line skirts or pencil skirts work best as they complement the length and shape of the tunic without overpowering it. This pairing is ideal for office wear or formal events where you want to stay warm yet stylish.