Here's why you should do urban cycling
What's the story
Urban cycling is quickly turning out to be a favorite mode of transport in cities across the world. It provides more than just a ride.
Many are discovering its hidden joys, from health benefits to saving a few bucks.
Urban cycling isn't just about environment, it's about improving urban living in unimaginable ways.
Mental boost
Improved mental health
Cycling regularly can improve your mental health by reducing stress and anxiety levels.
The physical activity involved in cycling releases endorphins, which are chemicals in the brain that act as natural mood lifters.
Furthermore, spending time outdoors and engaging with the environment can provide a sense of relaxation and well-being, contributing positively to mental health.
Fitness gains
Enhanced physical fitness
Urban cycling is a great way to get fit without having to spend on a gym membership or expensive gear.
It gives you a full-body workout, improving cardiovascular health and building muscle strength, especially in your legs and core.
Cycling regularly can also keep your weight in check by burning calories efficiently.
Budget-friendly ride
Cost-effective transportation
Cycling is also one of the most cost-effective modes of transportation today.
Unlike cars/public transport, bicycles need minimum maintenance costs and no fuel expenses.
Investing in a good-quality bicycle may seem like an upfront cost but it saves a lot of money in the longer run when compared to other forms of commuting.
Less traffic hassle
Reduced traffic congestion
Plus, adding more bicycles to city roads can help reduce traffic congestion by a lot.
Cyclists take up less space on roads than cars, which means traffic runs much more smoothly during peak hours.
This also cuts down on pollution caused by cars idling in traffic, which is a win-win for the environment and commuters' time.
Social connections
Community engagement opportunities
Cycling promotes community involvement by linking people with local events and groups that are either into biking or advocating for better infrastructure development within the cities themselves.
Being an active participant in these communities gives cyclists opportunities, not just to make new friends, but also to make a positive contribution towards making the places we all use on a daily basis, safer.