5 healthy ways to enjoy tiger nuts
What's the story
African tiger nut, a small tuber, is becoming increasingly popular for its unique flavor and nutritional benefits. Rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, it makes a great addition to your diet. You can eat them raw, roasted, or in flour form. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the versatility of African tiger nuts, giving you delicious and healthy options to try at home.
Smoothie
Tiger nut smoothie delight
A refreshing way to start your day is with a tiger nut smoothie.
Simply blend one cup of soaked tiger nuts with one banana and half a cup of almond milk until smooth. Add a tablespoon of honey for sweetness, if desired.
This smoothie is not just creamy and delicious, but also packed with fiber and essential nutrients to keep you energized all morning.
Granola bars
Crunchy tiger nut granola bars
Make your own granola bars with tiger nut flour for a crunchy snack option.
Mix two cups of oats, half a cup of tiger nut flour, one cup of mixed nuts, and one-fourth cup of honey in a bowl.
Press the mixture into a baking dish and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes.
These bars are perfect for on-the-go snacking or as an afternoon pick-me-up.
Hummus
Savory tiger nut hummus
For a twist on traditional hummus, try adding ground tiger nuts to the mix.
Blend one can of chickpeas with two tablespoons of tahini, one clove garlic, juice from half a lemon, and two tablespoons of ground tiger nuts until smooth.
Season with salt to taste.
This savory hummus pairs well with fresh vegetables or pita bread.
Pudding
Sweet tiger nut pudding
Create an indulgent dessert by making sweet pudding from tiger nuts.
Soak half a cup of dried tiger nuts overnight before blending them into a fine paste with water as needed.
Cook this paste over medium heat while stirring constantly until thickened, about 10 minutes.
Sweeten using maple syrup, if desired, before serving chilled or warm.
Cookies
Spiced tiger nut cookies
Bake delicious cookies using finely ground dried tigers' nut powder, mixed together with flour substitutes like almond meal, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, butter, vanilla extract, and milk.
Shape dough into small balls, flatten slightly, then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes until golden brown.
Let cool on wire racks before enjoying these delightful treats anytime, anywhere.