5 must-try Odia breakfast dishes
What's the story
Odia cuisine has some of the most delectable breakfast options that are bound to surprise you.
Famous for its simplicity and taste, Odia breakfasts are a must-have for anyone who wishes to explore the regional Indian cuisines.
From savory pancakes to sweet delights, these dishes make for an ideal start to the day.
Here are five unforgettable Odia breakfasts that you should taste today.
Fermented rice
Pakhala bhata: A refreshing rice dish
Pakhala bhata is another traditional fermented rice dish that is enjoyed all over Odisha, particularly in the summer months.
It is prepared by soaking cooked rice in water overnight, which makes it ferment slightly.
This dish is typically served with an array of side dishes such as vegetables and pickles.
The fermentation process gives it a tangy flavor, making it refreshing and light on the stomach.
Flattened rice mix
Chuda santula: Flattened rice delight
Chuda santula consists of flattened rice mixed with vegetables and spices. It is a quick to make dish that makes for a nutritious start to the day.
The fact that the flattened rice absorbs flavors so well makes each bite deliciously satisfying.
It is often garnished with fresh coriander leaves for added aroma.
Lentil dish
Dalma: Lentil-based breakfast staple
Dalma is a staple of Odia households, prepared from lentils cooked with vegetables such as pumpkin and raw banana.
This wholesome dish is seasoned with mustard seeds and curry leaves to enhance its flavor.
Dalma goes well with steamed rice or can be had on its own as a hearty breakfast option.
Lentil fritters
Bara: Savory lentil fritters
Bara comprises deep-fried lentil fritters that are crispy on the outside yet soft inside.
Made from black gram dal batter seasoned with spices, these fritters are often served hot with chutneys or sauces for dipping.
Bara makes for an excellent snack or breakfast item when paired with tea.
Sweet pancakes
Kakara pitha: Sweet coconut pancakes
Kakara pitha is a sweet pancake made of semolina or wheat flour, stuffed with coconut stuffing flavored by cardamom powder and jaggery syrup, and then deep-fried to golden brown perfection.
These delightful treats offer sweetness without overpowering your palate—ideal accompaniment to a morning cup of coffee or tea alike.