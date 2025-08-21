5 must-try walnut recipes

From being a powerhouse of nutrients to being a staple in cuisines across the globe, walnuts are a versatile nut. They can make anything delicious, savory or sweet. Here are five out-of-the-box walnut recipes that push boundaries of culinary creativity and give you a new way to enjoy this nutritious nut. Whether in salad or dessert, these recipes highlight walnuts' adaptability.

Dish 1 Walnut pesto pasta delight Walnut pesto pasta is a delicious variant of the classic basil pesto. By replacing pine nuts with walnuts, you get a richer taste and extra crunch. Blend fresh basil leaves, garlic, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and walnuts until smooth. Toss this colorful sauce with your choice of pasta for a quick meal that is both filling and healthy. The earthy taste of walnuts perfectly complements the freshness of basil.

Dish 2 Crunchy walnut salad topping Adding toasted walnuts to salads can take their texture and flavor profile to the next level. Simply toast chopped walnuts in a dry pan, until golden brown and fragrant. Sprinkle them over mixed greens or spinach salads for an added crunch that goes really well with creamy dressings like blue cheese or balsamic vinaigrette. This simple addition enhances taste and boosts the nutritional value of your salad.

Dish 3 Decadent walnut brownies Incorporating walnuts into brownies deepens and enriches this classic dessert. Chop walnuts coarsely and fold them into your brownie batter before baking. The result? A fudgy treat with crunchy walnut pieces in every bite. Walnuts provide an excellent contrast to the sweetness of chocolate, while adding healthy fats and protein to your indulgence.

Dish 4 Savory walnut stuffed mushrooms Walnut stuffed mushrooms make for an impressive appetizer or side dish at any gathering. Mix finely chopped mushrooms stems with breadcrumbs, garlic, herbs, Parmesan cheese, and crushed walnuts for stuffing capsized mushroom tops before baking until golden brown on top—this combination results in savory bites packed full of umami flavors enhanced by nutty undertones from the roasted nuts themselves.