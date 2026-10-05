5 fall hairstyles that make your hair look fuller
What's the story
As the leaves change and the air turns crisp, fall presents a perfect opportunity to switch up your hairstyle. This season, focus on styles that add volume and texture to your hair, making it look vibrant and full of life. Whether you have straight, wavy, or curly hair, there are several ways to enhance volume without damaging your locks. Here are five fall hairstyles that promise a fuller look.
Tip 1
Layered cuts for natural volume
Layered cuts are a great way to add natural volume to your hair.
By adding layers, you can create movement and lift at the roots, making your hair look thicker.
This cut works well with all hair lengths and can be customized according to your face shape.
Ask your stylist for long layers if you have long hair, or shorter layers for medium-length locks.
Tip 2
Volumizing blowout technique
A volumizing blowout is a go-to technique for achieving maximum fullness.
Start by applying a root-lifting mousse on damp hair before blow-drying with a round brush.
Focus on lifting the roots as you dry each section of hair.
Finish with a cool blast of air to set the style in place.
This technique gives you bounce and body without any heavy products.
Tip 3
Textured waves with sea salt spray
Sea salt spray is perfect for creating textured waves that add volume instantly.
Spray it on damp or dry hair, and scrunch gently with your fingers for an effortless beachy look.
This product enhances natural waves while giving grip and texture, making it easy to style your hair into voluminous curls or waves.
Tip 4
High ponytail with volumizing products
A high ponytail can be a chic way to achieve an instant lift at the crown of your head.
Use volumizing powder or spray at the roots before pulling your hair back into a ponytail at eye level or higher.
Tease the crown section lightly if you want extra height, then secure everything tightly with an elastic band.
Tip 5
Braided crown for added height
A braided crown is not just stylish but also adds height around your head's circumference, giving you an illusion of more volume overall.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, then braid each side, pinning them across the top of your head, like a tiara.
This way, you can keep your style intact all day long, without any fuss.