How laughter yoga boosts your immunity
What's the story
Laughter yoga is a unique way to enhance your well-being by combining laughter exercises with yoga breathing techniques.
The practice is rooted in the notion that voluntary laughter provides the same physiological and psychological benefits as spontaneous laughter.
Doing laughter yoga can potentially boost your immune system, reduce stress, and improve your overall health.
Here are five ways laughter yoga can help strengthen your immunity.
Oxygen boost
Enhances oxygen intake
Laughter yoga also includes deep breathing exercises that increase oxygen intake in the body.
This increased oxygen flow improves circulation and boosts the immune system by ensuring that cells get enough oxygen to function optimally.
Higher oxygen levels also help detoxify the body, making you healthier.
Stress reduction
Reduces stress hormones
Participating in laughter yoga reduces stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline.
With lower levels of these hormones, the body can focus more on fighting infections, rather than dealing with stress-related issues, leading to a stronger immune response.
Regular practice of laughter yoga can thus lead to a more balanced hormonal state.
Antibody boost
Increases antibody production
Laughter yoga has been proven to drastically increase the production of antibodies, which is essential to fight off infections and diseases.
The practice increases antibody production by stimulating different brain areas connected to emotions and immune functions.
As a result, it fortifies the body's defense against pathogens, improving overall immunity through consistent participation in laughter-inducing activities.
Relaxation effect
Promotes relaxation response
The unique combination of deep breathing and prolonged laughter in laughter yoga triggers a relaxation response in the body.
This beneficial state effectively counters stress responses, reduces blood pressure significantly, and enhances immune function by promoting a sense of calm across various bodily systems.
Doing this regularly helps achieve and maintain this relaxed state more consistently, improving overall health.
Mood enhancement
Improves mood and mental health
The reason this works is because laughter releases endorphins. These are natural mood lifters that promote feelings of happiness and well-being.
A positive mental state is associated with better immune function. It reduces inflammation markers within the body, while also enhancing resilience against illnesses through improved psychological health.