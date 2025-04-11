No more midday yawns: 5 exercises for a refreshing afternoon
What's the story
Afternoons can be pretty dull, and it gets difficult to remain productive.
How about adding a few minutes of exercise to your routine?
These short workouts can rejuvenate your energy levels and get you back to work.
As the workouts take just 10 minutes, they can be easily accommodated in even the busiest of schedules.
Use them to enhance your afternoon productivity, without any special equipment or elaborate preparation.
Stretching
Quick stretch routine
A quick stretch routine can work wonders to relieve tension and boost blood flow.
Begin with neck rolls, then shoulder shrugs and arm circles.
Next, do a few gentle side-bends, and wrap up with a couple of toe touches.
Doing this sequence loosens tight muscles and refreshes the mind, giving you a burst of energy that can last you the rest of the day.
Yoga
Desk yoga moves
Desk yoga moves are ideal for those who sit for hours.
Start with seated cat-cow stretches to mobilize the spine, then move into seated forward bends for hamstring relief.
Throw in some wrist stretches and seated twists for a complete routine that boosts flexibility and beats stress without leaving your chair.
Walking
Brisk walk breaks
Taking a brisk walk is a great way to re-energize yourself during an afternoon lull.
A quick 10-minute walk around your office or home not only boosts circulation but also clears mental fog.
Walking outdoors gives you an extra boost from fresh air and natural light, which can further enhance your mood and alertness.
Cardio boost
Jumping jacks session
Jumping jacks give you a quick cardio boost that raises your heart rate and increases the oxygen flow across the body.
Doing jumping jacks for 10 minutes can refresh both body and mind, getting you out of the rut while enhancing your cardiovascular health over a period of time.
Breathing
Breathing exercises
Breathing exercises are simple yet powerful tools for reviving energy levels.
Simply practice deep breathing by inhaling slowly through the nose, holding briefly, and then exhaling fully through the mouth.
Repeat this cycle a couple of times to reduce stress hormones like cortisol while increasing oxygen supply to the brain's cells for better concentration.