Try these deep breathing techniques to energize your mornings
What's the story
Starting the day with energy can set a positive tone for the hours ahead.
Deep breathing exercises are a simple yet effective way to invigorate your mornings.
By focusing on breath control, you can enhance oxygen flow, reduce stress and boost mental clarity.
They require no special equipment and can be done anywhere, making them an accessible option for anyone looking to improve their morning routine.
Belly breathing
Morning belly breathing
Belly breathing is a basic exercise to increase your lung capacity and oxygen intake.
Start by sitting or lying down comfortably. Put one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen.
Deeply inhale through your nose, letting your abdomen rise while keeping your chest still.
Slowly exhale through your mouth.
Repeat for five minutes every morning to feel more energized.
Nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing technique
Alternate nostril breathing is famous for balancing energy levels and calming the mind.
Just sit in a comfortable position with a straight spine.
Use your right thumb to close off your right nostril and inhale deeply through the left nostril.
Close the left nostril with your ring finger, release the right nostril and exhale slowly through it.
Repeat the pattern for five minutes.
4-7-8 method
The 4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 method has been designed to promote relaxation and focus by regulating our breath patterns.
Start by inhaling quietly through your nose for four seconds, holding the breath for seven seconds, and then exhaling completely through the mouth over eight seconds.
This technique can be repeated four times in succession every morning to help clear your mental fog.
Box breathing
Box breathing exercise
Box breathing consists of equal intervals of inhaling, holding, exhaling, and pausing before repeating it all over again.
Each lasts four seconds at the beginning but can be adjusted as per the need later on. This is according to what you're comfortable with or what you learn from your practice sessions.
The sessions are performed regularly every day once you wake up early enough. Don't rush around too much after it.