5 ways morning sunshine can supercharge your focus
What's the story
Believe it or not, morning sunshine can be the key to better focus and productivity.
The exposure to natural light in the morning regulates the body's internal clock, improving the level of alertness and concentration throughout the day.
By making a few simple habits with morning sunlight, you can see the difference in your ability to focus on tasks.
Here are five ways to use morning sunshine for better focus.
Morning walk
Start your day with a walk
Taking a walk outside in the morning also lets you soak in natural light while exercising.
Both these factors contribute to a massive spike in endorphins, improving mood and focusing capabilities.
A brisk twenty-minute walk is sufficient to kickstart your day with a noticeable surge of energy and focus.
This makes for a great start to the tasks ahead.
Outdoor meditation
Practice outdoor meditation
Meditating outdoors in the presence of morning sunlight can help calm your mind and improve concentration.
The natural light exposure aids in reducing stress levels, making it easier for you to maintain focus on tasks later in the day.
Spend ten minutes practicing mindfulness or deep breathing exercises under the sun's rays.
Sunny breakfast
Breakfast by a sunny window
Having breakfast near a window where sunlight streams through can do wonders for your mental state.
Exposure to natural light while eating helps to regulate circadian rhythms, resulting in better alertness and cognitive function throughout the day.
Ideally, you should aim for at least 15 minutes of sun exposure while relishing your meal.
Sunlit Yoga
Engage in sunlit yoga sessions
Practicing yoga outdoors or at a spot where morning sunlight seeps in through the window can greatly improve your concentration.
This combines the perks of exercising with the refreshing power of the sun.
The subsequent relaxation and anxiety alleviation are imperative for enhancing mental clarity.
These factors are essential for maintaining focus during intense work/study sessions, making it easier to remain on track.
Outdoor workspace
Set up an outdoor workspace
If possible, create an outdoor workspace. It will give you the opportunity to finish work while soaking up natural sunlight.
Not only does this arrangement provide fresh air but also ensures consistent sunlight exposure.
The exposure is known to remarkably boost mood and cognitive functions with time, making it an excellent practice for long-term mental productivity and wellness.