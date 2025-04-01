5 ways digital decluttering boosts your physical and mental health
What's the story
In today's digital age, our devices are filled with countless apps, notifications, and files that can overwhelm us. This digital clutter can affect our mental well-being and productivity.
By decluttering our digital spaces, we can create a more organized and stress-free environment.
Here are five practical ways to enhance your wellness through digital decluttering.
Drive 1
Organize your digital files
Start by organizing your files into clearly labeled folders. It makes it easier to find what you need without having to sift through endless documents.
Regularly delete unnecessary files and back up important ones to cloud storage or an external drive.
Not only does the practice save space, it also cuts down the time spent searching for documents.
Drive 2
Limit notifications
Notifications can be the biggest source of distraction.
Go through your apps on your devices and turn off alerts for non-essential notifications.
Only keep alerts from important contacts or apps that need to be attended immediately.
This way, you can limit interruptions, focus better on things at hand, and keep the level of stress in check.
Drive 3
Unsubscribe from unwanted emails
Email inboxes tend to get cluttered with newsletters and promotions we no longer read or need.
Take some time to opt-out of these emails using built-in tools in most email services or third-party apps designed for the purpose.
A cleaner inbox not only helps improve focus but also cuts the anxiety of dealing with excessive messages.
Drive 4
Streamline your apps
Review all the apps installed on your devices from time to time.
Delete those you no longer use or need, as they take up valuable space and may slow down device performance.
Keep only essential apps that contribute positively to your daily routine or productivity goals.
Drive 5
Set screen time limits
Excessive screen time can make you feel tired and unproductive over time.
Use built-in features on smartphones or third-party apps to set daily limits for app usage across various categories (social media, entertainment, etc.) to ensure balanced exposure to the screen every day while promoting healthier habits overall.