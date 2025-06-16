What's the story

Mindful coloring exercises present an easy way to de-stress and unwind.

By concentrating on the process of coloring, one can witness lesser stress and greater mindfulness.

It only requires a few supplies and can be done almost anywhere, making it available for most people.

Practicing mindful coloring can help divert attention from daily worries, paving way for a peaceful state of mind.

Here's how you can add mindful coloring to your de-stressing routine.