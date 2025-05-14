5 ways gardening soothes your mind
What's the story
Home gardening is a practical solution to beat stress and boost mental health.
Gardening activities can give you a sense of achievement, lift your spirits, and provide a peaceful respite from the stresses of everyday life.
Whether you have a sprawling backyard or a mere tiny balcony, there are plenty of ways to incorporate gardening into your schedule for stress relief.
Here are five easy ways to unwind through home gardening.
Container gardening
Start with container gardening
If you don't have a lot of space, go for container gardening.
You can grow plants in pots/containers, and it is super easy to manage them too.
This way, you get more flexibility in choosing plants and their placement, and you can have a green space that's just how you like it.
Plus, nurturing plants in containers is therapeutic and gives you a break from life.
Herb garden
Create a herb garden
Not only does growing herbs at home provide you with fresh flavors for your meals, but it also makes for an effective stress reliever.
How? Herbs like basil, mint, and rosemary are easy to grow and require least maintenance.
While the aroma of these herbs can have a calming effect on your mind, tending to them gives you a mindful activity to help you relax.
Vertical gardening
Engage in vertical gardening
Vertical gardening maximizes space by growing plants up and not out.
This innovative approach is perfect for small spaces like balconies or patios.
With some trellises or wall-mounted planters, you can create a lush greenery without taking much of your ground space.
The sight of vertical gardens can lift your mood and bring you a peaceful environment to unwind in.
Mindful watering
Practice mindful watering
Mindfully watering plants means focusing on the task at hand instead of rushing through it as another chore.
Taking time to observe how water nourishes each plant encourages mindfulness and lowers anxiety levels.
This simple yet effective practice helps cultivate patience, while fostering an appreciation for nature's growth processes.
Composting techniques
Explore composting techniques
Not only does composting help you cut down on waste, but it's also a fun activity that brings you closer to nature's cycles like never before.
By turning kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich soil amendments through compost bins/piles outdoors (or even indoors), you'll take pleasure in knowing you're doing your bit for the environment, while also relieving stress naturally.