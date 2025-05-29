5 dishes where ghee makes a difference
What's the story
Ghee or clarified butter is one of the best things that can happen to your dishes, not only does it enrich them with its flavor, but also with its health benefits.
It provides you with essential fatty acids and vitamins.
Here are five dishes you can make using ghee, a perfect combination of taste and nutrition.
Lentil delight
Lentil soup with ghee
Lentil soup gets a flavor boost when cooked with ghee.
Start by frying onions, garlic, and ginger in ghee till golden brown.
Throw in lentils, water, turmeric, cumin and salt. Let it simmer till lentils become tender.
Not only does ghee amp up the aroma, but it also gives the creamy texture without cream/milk products.
Veggie Boost
Vegetable stir-fry with ghee
A vegetable stir-fry can be made delightful by replacing oil with ghee.
Heat ghee in a pan and add your choice of vegetables such as bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, and peas. Stir-fry them until crisp-tender.
Season with salt and pepper for taste. The addition of ghee gives depth to the flavors while keeping the dish light.
Rice aroma
Rice pilaf infused with ghee
Rice pilaf infused with ghee is an aromatic affair that's hard to resist.
Start by heating ghee in a pot; add whole spices like cinnamon sticks, cloves, and bay leaves for fragrance.
Add rice after rinsing it thoroughly and water/broth according to preference; cook till done perfectly fluffy yet separate grains every time you try this recipe at home.
Bread bliss
Whole wheat flatbreads cooked in ghee
Whole wheat flatbreads, cooked on a griddle using a generous amount spread across the surface, ensure a soft texture with every bite.
These delicious breads, made fresh daily, are easily achievable within minutes.
Preparation time required beforehand ensures that all ingredients are ready at hand before starting the process itself.
This yields the best results possible, always guaranteeing satisfaction.
The end result is achieved consistently with every single attempt made thereafter, too!
Sweet treat
Sweet semolina pudding made with glee
Begin by roasting semolina on medium heat, stirring to avoid it from getting burnt.
Once golden, add milk gradually, stirring to avoid lumps. Keep cooking until it thickens.
Sweeten it with sugar, and garnish with nuts and raisins. Serve warm or cold, making it a perfect treat anytime.
This dessert is a favorite across generations, perfect for family get-togethers and special occasions.