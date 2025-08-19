For hikers: Explore these dormant volcanoes

Trekking through Africa 's dormant volcanoes is nothing short of exhilarating. These stunning formations offer challenging terrains and spectacular landscapes, attracting adventurers from across the globe. The journey tests your endurance, gives you an opportunity to witness unique views, and brings you closer to the nature. Here are some of the most captivating dormant volcanoes in Africa, and their appeal to thrill-seekers.

#1 Mount Kilimanjaro: A majestic challenge Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is among the most renowned dormant volcanoes in Africa. Rising at 5,895 meters, it is the continent's highest peak. The journey to its summit takes adventure-seekers through a variety of ecosystems, from tropical rainforests to alpine deserts. Although it doesn't demand technical climbing abilities, trekkers should be ready for altitude sickness and fluctuating weather conditions. The payoff is a breathtaking view from Uhuru Peak.

#2 Mount Elgon: A unique experience Situated on Uganda-Kenya border, Mount Elgon is a relatively less trodden path among African peaks. It rises to a staggering height of 4,321 meters at its highest point, Wagagai Peak. Trekkers can witness massive calderas and caves created due to lava flows. The mountain is also home to several species of wildlife and plants that enhance its beauty. It has several trails for beginners and experts.

#3 Mount Cameroon: A volcanic wonder Mount Cameroon is an active volcano near the Gulf of Guinea in Cameroon, although it stays dormant most of the time. It towers 4,040 meters above sea level and offers a challenging trek because of its steep slopes and unpredictable weather patterns. Locally known as Mongo ma Ndemi, meaning Mountain of Greatness, it also offers stunning views of surrounding landscapes, including thick forests and savannahs.