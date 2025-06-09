Eco-friendly and affordable: 5 home cleaning hacks to try
What's the story
In many African homes, keeping a clean house while being eco-conscious is a priority.
Using natural and inexpensive resources not only cuts down on waste but also keeps the living space healthier.
Here's a look at some practical yet eco-friendly cleaning hacks that are budget-friendly and effective.
These methods use locally available materials, making them accessible to all those looking to stay clean without harming the planet.
Natural cleanser
Lemon for stain removal
Lemons are perfect to remove stains from any surface, thanks to their natural acidity.
To remove stubborn stains from countertops or tiles, just cut a lemon in half and rub it directly onto the stain. Leave it for about 10 minutes before wiping off with a damp cloth.
This trick is not just easy on the pocket but also makes your home smell fresh, without any chemical residue.
Versatile solution
Baking soda as an all-purpose cleaner
Baking soda is a jack of all trades when it comes to cleaning chores at home.
You can scrub sinks, bathtubs, even kitchen appliances with it.
Just mix baking soda with water to create a paste and apply it on surfaces that require cleaning.
Leave it for 15 minutes before scrubbing gently with a brush or sponge.
This simple hack removes grime effectively, without any harsh chemicals.
Clear view
Vinegar for glass cleaning
White vinegar makes an amazing substitute for commercial glass cleaners, which are usually loaded with toxic chemicals.
In order to clean windows or mirrors, combine equal parts of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle.
Spray the mixture on the glass surface and wipe with newspaper or a lint-free cloth for streak-free results.
This trick is both cost-effective and eco-friendly.
Traditional method
Ash as floor cleaner
Wood ash has long been used in several African homes as an effective floor cleaner, given its abrasive nature.
To clean your floors with ash, simply sprinkle some over the area you want to clean. Then scrub gently with a damp cloth/mop until dirt comes off easily.
Rinse off thoroughly with water afterward to make sure no residue is left behind.
Aromatic boost
Essential oils for freshness
Essential oils, like lavender or eucalyptus, can not only make your home smell fresh but also ensure natural disinfecting.
When a few drops are added to DIY cleaners, especially those prepared from the vinegar solutions discussed earlier, they not only enhance the fragrance but also improve the cleaning ability.
Just add a few drops to the mixture before using it on cleaning surfaces for instant action.