Check out these affordable homemade natural shampoo recipes
What's the story
Making your own natural shampoo at home is a fun, affordable, and healthier way to nourish your hair.
With a few basic ingredients (most of which are probably already in your kitchen), you can create shampoos tailored to your hair's unique needs - minus the chemicals found in store-bought stuff.
This blog post shares four super simple DIY recipes that will leave your hair feeling healthy and squeaky clean.
Basics
Basic baking soda shampoo
The most straightforward recipe features baking soda as the key ingredient. Combine one tablespoon of baking soda with one cup of water.
This mixture successfully eliminates buildup from the scalp and hair without removing beneficial oils, perfect for those with oily hair.
At less than $1 per batch, it's a super affordable option.
Nourish
Nourishing coconut milk shampoo
If you're looking for a moisturizing shampoo, mix one-fourth cup of coconut milk with one-third cup of liquid castile soap and a few drops of essential oil, like lavender or rosemary, for a luxurious blend.
This recipe cleanses while providing deep conditioning, so it's great for dry or damaged hair.
While the ingredients might cost around $5, it's still affordable because you can use it multiple times.
Herbal
Herbal infusion shampoo
To create a custom herbal infusion shampoo, boil two cups of water and add one tablespoon each of dried chamomile, rosemary, or nettle. Let it steep until cool.
Strain the herbs and add the infusion to one-half cup of liquid castile soap.
This customized blend addresses specific hair concerns and costs approximately $3-$4 per batch.
Refresh
Refreshing aloe vera shampoo
Aloe vera's calming properties make it perfect for sensitive scalps.
Combine one-fourth cup aloe vera gel, one-fourth cup liquid castile soap, one teaspoon glycerin, and one-fourth teaspoon avocado oil.
Include your favorite essential oils for a personalized scent.
At approximately $6, this multi-use recipe is a budget-friendly alternative to store-bought options, allowing you to skip the harsh chemicals and customize to your hair's specific needs.