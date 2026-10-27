Simple hacks to keep your closet smelling fresh
What's the story
The monsoon season can be a challenge for closet freshness, with humidity and dampness making clothes smell musty. However, there are budget-friendly hacks to keep your closet smelling fresh without spending a fortune. These simple tricks use common household items and natural solutions to combat odors and maintain a pleasant environment for your clothes. Here are some practical tips to help you achieve a fresher closet this monsoon season.
Tip 1
Use baking soda for odor absorption
Baking soda is an inexpensive and effective odor absorber.
Simply place an open container of baking soda in your closet to absorb unwanted smells.
You can also sprinkle some baking soda directly on the shelves, or hang a small sachet of it in your wardrobe.
This will help neutralize odors and keep your closet smelling clean.
Tip 2
Hang eucalyptus leaves for natural fragrance
Eucalyptus leaves are known for their refreshing scent, which can naturally perfume your closet.
Hang a bunch of dried eucalyptus leaves on a hanger, or tie them together with string, and place them in your wardrobe.
The natural oils from the leaves will release a pleasant aroma, helping mask any musty smells.
Tip 3
Utilize activated charcoal sachets
Activated charcoal is a great moisture absorber and odor eliminator.
You can buy activated charcoal sachets from stores or even make your own by filling small cloth bags with activated charcoal powder.
Place these sachets in different parts of your closet to absorb excess moisture and keep the air fresh.
Tip 4
Lemon peels as a natural deodorizer
Lemon peels are naturally fragrant and can help deodorize your closet.
Just place dried lemon peels in small bowls or sachets around the wardrobe.
The citrus scent will help neutralize unpleasant odors, leaving behind a fresh aroma that combats mustiness effectively.
Tip 5
Regularly air out your closet space
Regularly airing out your closet is key to keeping it fresh during monsoons.
Open doors or windows whenever possible to allow fresh air circulation through the space.
This reduces humidity levels, preventing mold growth, while also keeping clothes smelling good naturally over time, without any added cost.