Africa's most amazing landlocked lakes: A list

Africa is home to some of the world's most amazing landlocked lakes, each offering some of the most unique underwater adventures. These lakes, which are often overshadowed by coastal attractions, are hiding some of the coolest treasures beneath their surfaces. From colorful aquatic life to ancient geological formations, these bodies of water provide a fascinating glimpse into the continent's natural wonders.

Aquatic life Lake Malawi's colorful cichlids Lake Malawi is famous for its cichlid population. The colorful fishes are exclusive to our planet and are one of the main attractions for divers and snorkelers. With over 1,000 species living in the lake, you get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see them in their natural habitat. The crystal clear waters give you great visibility to enjoy the vibrant colors and behavior of these unique fishes.

Geological wonders Tanganyika's ancient waters Being one of the oldest freshwater lakes in the world, it is believed to be around 9 million years old, Lake Tanganyika's ancient waters are filled with a variety of endemic species and unique geological formations. Underwater cliffs and rock formations shaped over millennia would be an incredible sight for divers. The depth of the lake also offers the opportunity to discover new species adapted to it.

Historical finds Victoria's hidden shipwrecks Not only is Lake Victoria Africa's largest lake, but it is also a treasure trove of history lying underneath. Many shipwrecks from different eras rest at the bottom of the massive lake, providing fascinating exploration opportunities for divers looking for a taste of maritime history. These sunken vessels narrate tales of trade routes and historical events that molded the region's past.