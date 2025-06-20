Do these exercises to strengthen your lower back
What's the story
African-inspired lower back exercises provide a distinctive way to improve flexibility and strength.
The exercises are derived from the traditional African dance and movement practices, which highlight fluidity and core involvement.
From these movements, you can improve your posture, cut down the chances of injury, and enhance overall body awareness.
Here are a few effective exercises that can easily be added to daily workouts to ensure a healthier back.
#1
Hip circles for core engagement
Hip circles are a staple exercise in most African dance forms.
It involves rotating the hips in a circular motion while keeping the upper body stable.
The movement helps engage core muscles, thus improving balance and coordination.
Doing hip circles regularly can increase flexibility in the lower back area and strengthen the abdominal muscles, which ultimately leads to good posture.
#2
Pelvic tilts for spinal mobility
Pelvic tilts are simple, yet effective exercises focusing on spinal mobility.
By gently tilting the pelvis forward and backward while lying on your back with knees bent, you can increase flexibility in the lumbar spine area.
This exercise helps ease tension in the lower back muscles and promotes better alignment of the spine.
#3
Knee-to-chest stretch for flexibility
The knee-to-chest stretch is another great way to improve lower back flexibility.
Lying on your back, bring one knee towards your chest while extending the other leg on the floor.
Hold this position for a few seconds before switching legs.
This stretch helps release tension in lower back muscles and improves overall range of motion.
#4
Seated forward bend for relaxation
The seated forward bend is another great exercise to relax tight lower back muscles.
Sit down with legs extended straight ahead, then slowly bend forward towards your toes while keeping your spine elongated.
This will encourage your hamstrings and lower back muscles to relax, giving you increased flexibility over time.
#5
Cat-cow stretch for spinal flexibility
The cat-cow stretch involves arching (cow) and rounding (cat) the spine while on all fours, improving spinal flexibility.
The dynamic movement increases circulation in the vertebrae, stretching them out gently during each phase.
Practicing this regularly keeps your vertebral discs healthy, providing physical and mental benefits without putting the body under any strain, customized to suit your comfort levels.