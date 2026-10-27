Kohl: The eye makeup with a fascinating history
What's the story
African kohl, a traditional eye makeup, has been used for centuries across Africa. The natural substance is known for its deep black color and is used to enhance the eyes. Apart from its aesthetic appeal, it also carries cultural significance in many African communities. The use of kohl is not just about beauty, but also about protection from the sun and warding off infections.
#1
Historical significance of kohl
Kohl has a rich history dating back thousands of years in Africa and the Middle East. It was commonly used by ancient Egyptians as part of their daily makeup routine.
The practice spread across Africa, with each region developing its own techniques and styles.
Kohl was not only a beauty product but also a symbol of status and identity in many cultures.
#2
Preparation methods across regions
The preparation of kohl varies from region to region in Africa, depending on local resources and traditions.
Traditionally, kohl is made by grinding natural minerals into a fine powder. This powder is then mixed with oils or water to form a paste.
The consistency can be adjusted according to personal preference, with some preferring it thicker for more intense color.
#3
Application techniques for desired look
Applying kohl requires skill to achieve the desired look.
It is typically applied along the lower lash line or around the entire eye for a dramatic effect.
A thin brush or applicator is used to carefully apply the product without smudging it onto other areas of the face.
Practicing different techniques allows individuals to find what best suits their eye shape and style preferences.
#4
Modern adaptations and availability
In recent years, there has been a resurgence in interest in traditional beauty practices like using African kohl.
Modern adaptations have made it more accessible through online platforms and beauty stores worldwide.
While traditional methods remain popular among purists who appreciate authenticity, contemporary versions offer convenience without compromising quality or effectiveness.