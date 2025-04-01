Tamarillo in African cooking: 5 delicious ideas to try
What's the story
The colorful tamarillo, also commonly known as the tree tomato, is a native South American fruit that has been embraced by other parts of Africa.
With its tangy-sweet taste, the tamarillo can be used in a number of culinary applications.
In African cooking, it can be added to savory or sweet dishes.
Here, we list five delicious ways to use tamarillos in your cooking.
Flavorful condiment
Tamarillo chutney delight
Tamarillo chutney is another popular condiment that goes well with a number of African dishes.
For this chutney, you will need to peel and chop tamarillos before cooking them with onions, garlic, ginger, vinegar, and sugar.
The end result is a tangy, spicy accompaniment that is best enjoyed with rice dishes or flatbreads.
This chutney can be stored in jars for up to two weeks when refrigerated.
Cool beverage
Refreshing tamarillo juice
Tamarillo juice makes for a refreshing way to enjoy the fruit's distinctive taste.
Just blend peeled tamarillos along with some water and sugar until smooth. Strain the mixture to remove seeds and pulp for a smoother texture.
This juice can be served chilled over ice, or blended with other fruit juices for a more complex flavor.
It is an excellent source of vitamins A and C.
Zesty topping
Tamarillo salsa twist
A zesty salsa made from tamarillos adds an exciting twist to traditional African meals like grilled vegetables or plantains.
Dice peeled tamarillos along with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper for a fresh topping that's bursting with flavor.
This salsa not only complements savory dishes, but also serves as an appetizer when paired with tortilla chips.
Fruity preserve
Sweet tamarillo jam spread
Transforming tamarillos into jam creates a delightful spread, perfect for breakfast or snacks on bread or crackers.
Cook peeled tamarillos with sugar till thickened into jam consistency, while stirring occasionally to prevent sticking at the bottom of your pot; add lemon juice toward the end if desired for extra tartness.
Store cooled jam in sterilized jars, ensuring they are sealed tightly before refrigerating them, where they last several months unopened.
Versatile sauce
Spicy tamarillo sauce creation
Making spicy sauces with ripe red-orange fruits such as these makes any meal hot.
Blend roasted peppers, minced garlic, and deseeded tamarillos. Simmer the mixture on low heat until it reduces to half.
Season with salt, pepper, and chili flakes according to your desired spiciness.
This thick sauce is great for drizzling over roasted veggies, pasta, salads, etc.