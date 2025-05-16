Add these 5 stunning paragliding spots to your list
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the most stunning landscapes that would leave any paraglider spellbound.
Be it coastal cliffs or mountains, the continent has some of the most exhilarating paragliding experiences to offer.
Here's a look at the best paragliding spots across Africa and what makes them unique for both amateur and expert paragliders.
Table Mountain
Cape Town's scenic flights
If Cape Town is famous for its spectacular views, Table Mountain is the best location for paragliding.
The launch site at Signal Hill provides amazing views of the city, ocean, and mountains around it.
Paragliders will find smooth thermals, making it perfect for both amateurs and expert pilots.
The feeling of flying above one of the most iconic landmarks in the world is peerless.
Kerio Valley
Rift Valley's unique terrain
The Rift Valley in Kenya is one of the most breathtaking places on planet earth with its steep escarpments and endless views.
Kerio Valley is a favorite among paragliders owing to its stable thermals and extended flying seasons.
It gives pilots the chance to soar over verdant greens while taking in panoramic views that reach as far as the Lake Turkana on clear days.
Agadir Beach
Morocco's coastal winds
Known for its steady winds and wide sandy beaches, Agadir Beach in Morocco is perfect for coastal paragliding.
This spot is loved by those who prefer dynamic flying along the coast, with the chance of catching ridge lifts from nearby cliffs.
From relaxing on the beach to adrenaline-pumping flights over the Atlantic Ocean, Agadir offers the best of both worlds.
Mount Kilimanjaro
Tanzania's majestic views
Paragliding near Mount Kilimanjaro offers a truly out of this world experience with Africa's highest peak looming in the background.
While flying off the Kilimanjaro itself needs special permissions, nearby regions offer amazing flight opportunities with breathtaking views below.
Pilots get to see various wildlife habitats from the air, all under perfect wind conditions.
Wilderness coastline
South Africa's adventure hub
The Wilderness area along South Africa's Garden Route features stunning landscapes and dependable flying conditions throughout the year.
With launch sites overlooking immaculate beaches, forests, and lakes, this area draws in several adventure enthusiasts.
They seek to explore nature from above without any interruptions or obstacles during their flight paths.