Afrobeat dance: 5 essential moves to learn
What's the story
Coming from West Africa, the Afrobeat dance combines traditional African moves with contemporary ones. The lively and energetic dance form has taken the world by storm.
Learning some essential Afrobeat moves, including the Azonto, Shaku Shaku, Gwara Gwara, Legwork and Zanku, can take your dancing to the next level.
Here are five must-have moves for every dancer.
Azonto
The Azonto groove
The Azonto is arguably the most iconic Afrobeat dance move. It consists of rhythmic footwork mixed with expressive hand gestures.
To master the Azonto, begin by shifting your weight from one foot to another as you move your shoulders in sync with the beat.
Incorporate hand movements mimicking daily chores like brushing teeth or waving goodbye.
This move gives dancers the freedom to showcase their creativity and personal style.
Shaku shaku
Shaku Shaku steps
Shaku Shaku is another popular street-style move that is relaxed but energetic at the same time.
Start by bending your knees slightly and leaning forward.
Take small steps with your feet and swing your arms back and forth in rhythm with the music.
The secret to nailing Shaku Shaku is to stay loose and let the music guide your moves for an effortless flow.
Gwara Gwara
Gwara Gwara motion
The Gwara Gwara is characterized by its unique arm swings and legs.
Begin by standing with feet shoulder-width apart and swing one arm across your body.
Simultaneously, lift the opposite leg off the ground in a circular motion.
Alternate sides as you keep swinging both arms fluidly.
This movement accompanies every step taken forward or backward.
Legwork
Legwork techniques
Legwork involves intricate foot patterns, performed at varying speeds depending on tempo changes within songs played during performances or practice sessions alike.
Start off by practicing basic steps, like heel-toe taps, before progressing onto more complex sequences.
These involve rapid shifts between different positions using only lower limbs, without losing balance throughout the execution phases involved therein.
Zanku
Zanku flair
Zanku combines fast leg work with clapping hands, resulting in some amazing visuals when done right.
Begin with simple kicks, followed closely by alternating claps, until you're comfortable enough shifting into quicker beats.
These are essential during live shows where timing precision is key. This defines the level of success you achieve through perfection mastered over time.
Time spent polishing these moves, practiced regularly thereafter!