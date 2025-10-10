Ajwain, or carom seeds, is a common spice in most kitchens. Famous for its strong aroma and flavor, ajwain is much more than just a cooking ingredient. The seeds are packed with health benefits that have been recognized for centuries. From aiding digestion to providing relief from respiratory issues, ajwain can be a great addition to your daily diet. Here are five surprising health benefits of ajwain.

Tip 1 Aids in digestion Ajwain has been traditionally used to improve digestion. It contains thymol, which stimulates the gastric juices and helps in digesting food properly. This can help relieve indigestion, bloating, and gas. Including ajwain in your meals or consuming it with warm water post meals can help improve your digestive health.

Tip 2 Relieves respiratory problems Ajwain is known for its decongestant properties, which can help relieve respiratory problems such as asthma and bronchitis. The seeds help clear mucus from the airways and provide relief from coughs and colds. Inhaling steam infused with ajwain or consuming it with honey can provide relief during respiratory distress.

Tip 3 Reduces inflammation The anti-inflammatory properties of ajwain make it an excellent natural remedy for reducing inflammation in the body. It can be particularly beneficial for people suffering from arthritis or joint pain. Applying ajwain oil topically on affected areas or consuming it regularly may help reduce swelling and discomfort.

Tip 4 Supports weight loss Ajwain is believed to help with weight loss by boosting metabolism and promoting fat burning. The seeds increase the metabolic rate by stimulating the thyroid gland, which plays a crucial role in regulating body weight. Adding ajwain to your diet may assist you in reaching your weight loss goals when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise.