Say goodbye to wrist pain with these simple exercises
What's the story
Wrist pain can be a common problem for many, mostly due to repetitive strain or bad posture.
Performing targeted exercises can help reduce discomfort and improve wrist strength and flexibility.
These exercises are pretty simple yet effective and do not require much equipment or time.
By including these in your routine, you may get relief from constant wrist pain and improve your overall hand function.
Stretch 1
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch is a good way to relieve tension in the forearm muscles.
For this exercise, extend one arm straight out in front of you with the palm facing up.
Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers till you feel a stretch along the underside of your forearm.
Hold this position for about fifteen to thirty seconds before switching to the other arm.
Stretch 2
Wrist extensor stretch
This exercise focuses on the muscles atop your forearm.
Begin by stretching one arm straight out, palm facing down.
Using your other hand, press gently on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch on the top of your forearm.
Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds before switching to the opposite side.
Exercise 1
Thumb extension exercise
The thumb extension exercise strengthens muscles around the thumb joint, thus reducing wrist strain.
Start by placing a rubber band around all five fingers and thumb of one hand.
Slowly move your thumb away from your fingers (as far as possible without causing discomfort) and then bring it back slowly.
Repeat this movement ten times before switching hands.
Strengthen 1
Wrist curls with light weights
Wrist curls are ideal for developing strength of both flexor and extensor muscles of the wrist.
Using light weights or even household items like water bottles, sit comfortably with arms resting on a table edge or knees.
Hold weights palms up for flexors or palms down for extensors.
Curl wrists upwards then lower them back down slowly over ten repetitions per set.
Squeeze 1
Ball squeeze exercise
This exercise improves grip strength, thus promoting better wrist health.
Take a small soft ball, like a stress ball, and squeeze it tightly in your palm.
Hold pressure for a few seconds before releasing slowly.
Repeat this step a few times each session, switching hands to get balanced development and avoid risks of repetitive tasks.