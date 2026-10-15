5 African dishes featuring allspice
What's the story
African bean dishes are famous for their rich flavors and unique spices, especially allspice. This aromatic spice, which is a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, adds a warm depth to the dishes. Here are five African bean dishes that highlight allspice's versatility and taste. Each dish gives you a different taste of how allspice can be used in traditional African cuisine.
Dish 1
Nigerian black-eyed pea stew
Nigerian black-eyed pea stew is a hearty dish that combines black-eyed peas with tomatoes, onions, and allspice.
The allspice adds a subtle warmth that complements the sweetness of the tomatoes and the earthiness of the peas.
This stew is usually served with rice or plantains, making it a filling meal that highlights the flavors of West Africa.
Dish 2
Ethiopian lentil soup with allspice
Ethiopian lentil soup is a comforting dish that uses red lentils and a mixture of spices, including allspice.
The addition of allspice gives the soup its signature aroma and depth of flavor.
Often eaten as part of a traditional Ethiopian meal called injera, this soup is both nutritious and delicious.
Dish 3
Moroccan chickpea tagine
Moroccan chickpea tagine is famous for its complex flavors, thanks to spices like cumin, coriander, and allspice.
The slow-cooking method used in tagine preparation allows the spices to meld beautifully with chickpeas and vegetables like carrots and potatoes.
The result is a fragrant stew that goes well with couscous or flatbread.
Dish 4
Ghanaian black bean jollof rice
Ghanaian black bean jollof rice is a colorful dish that combines black beans with rice cooked in tomato sauce, with onions and bell peppers.
Allspice is added to give it an extra layer of flavor, without overpowering other ingredients.
This dish is often served at celebrations and family gatherings across Ghana.
Dish 5
Sudanese white bean salad
Sudanese white bean salad makes use of cannellini beans mixed with fresh herbs, like parsley or cilantro, along with lemon juice for tanginess.
Allspice adds warmth without overwhelming the freshness of the other components.
This makes it perfect as either an appetizer or side dish during meals throughout Sudanese culture.