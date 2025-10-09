Armenia's top craft markets: A list

Armenia, with its rich history and vibrant culture, is a treasure trove of unique crafts. The country is dotted with local markets where you can find handcrafted items that reflect Armenian traditions and artistry. From intricate jewelry to beautifully woven textiles, these markets are a must-visit for anyone looking to experience Armenia's creative spirit. Here are some of the best local craft markets in Armenia.

#1 Vernissage Market: A cultural hub Vernissage Market in Yerevan is a cultural hub for art and craft lovers. Open every weekend, it features hundreds of stalls displaying paintings, sculptures, jewelry, and traditional Armenian crafts. The market is an ideal place to meet local artists and pick up one-of-a-kind souvenirs. Its lively atmosphere and diverse offerings make it a must-visit for anyone wanting to delve into Armenia's artistic scene.

#2 Gum market: A taste of tradition The GUM Market in Yerevan is not just about crafts but also a taste of Armenian tradition. Famous for its fresh produce, spices, and herbs, this market also has a section dedicated to handmade goods. Here, you can find pottery, textiles, and other traditional items made by local artisans. The GUM Market gives you an authentic experience of Armenian daily life while showcasing its rich craft heritage.

#3 Dilijan Crafts Village: Artisanal excellence Nestled in the picturesque town of Dilijan, the Dilijan Crafts Village is a testament to Armenia's artisanal excellence. The village features workshops where artisans create woodwork, ceramics, and textiles using age-old techniques. Visitors can watch craftsmen at work and even try their hand at some of the crafts themselves. This interactive experience gives an insight into Armenia's rich cultural heritage.