How to curate gallery-style walls in your home
What's the story
Creating an art gallery wall at home can turn any place into a personal exhibition.
It lets you flaunt your taste and creativity, giving your living space character.
Be it a collection of paintings, photographs, or prints, curating these pieces mindfully can do wonders for the aesthetic of a room.
Here are a few insights on designing an art gallery wall that matches your style and decor.
Artwork selection
Selecting the right pieces
Choosing the right artwork is the key to creating an impactful gallery wall.
Try mixing different types of art, like paintings, sketches, and photographs, to add variety.
It's important to select pieces that resonate personally or have sentimental value.
The size and color scheme should also be kept in mind to ensure harmony with the room's decor.
Layout design
Planning layouts and arrangements
Before you hang any artwork, plan the layout.
Start by laying out all pieces on the floor to experiment with various arrangements.
Use templates or paper cutouts on walls for visualizing placement without making permanent changes at first.
Symmetrical layouts offer a formal look, while asymmetrical arrangements provide a more casual feel.
Frame selection
Choosing frames and materials
Frames can do wonders for the presentation of artwork.
Choose ones that complement the artwork, and the decor of the room, without overshadowing the scene.
Using a mix of frame styles can add visual interest, but ensure there's some consistency in color or material to unify the display.
This balance makes sure the frames add to the aesthetic, enriching the art without overpowering it.
Lighting setup
Lighting considerations for art display
Proper lighting is essential to make art on gallery walls more visible and impactful.
Adjustable track lighting or picture lights should be aimed directly at each artwork to keep it well-lit.
This way, glare is reduced and shadows don't affect the viewing experience.
Well-placed lights can significantly enhance the way each piece is perceived, making the art the star of any room.
Refreshing displays
Regular updates and rotations
To keep your home exhibition lively and engaging, rotate the artworks from time to time.
This not only keeps the display fresh overtime but also enables you to explore different themes in the same space.
By swapping pieces depending on seasons or adding new acquisitions, you can keep reinventing your personal gallery.
This way it stays an ever-evolving reflection of your tastes and experiences.