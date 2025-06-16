What's the story

Moroccan zellige tiles are a mark of traditional craftsmanship, famous for their intricate geometric patterns and vibrant colors.

Used in Moroccan architecture for centuries, these tiles lend a unique aesthetic to homes and public spaces.

Their appeal lies in the handmade process that makes every tile unique, offering a different charm to any interior design.

Here's a look at the artistry of these tiles and how they can jazz up modern home interiors.