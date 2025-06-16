What's the story

Turmeric, a kitchen essential, is praised for its bright color and health benefits.

This multi-purpose spice can elevate any run-of-the-mill vegetarian dish to a whole new level.

From adding flavors to increasing health quotient, the possibilities with turmeric are endless.

Here are some creative ways to use turmeric in your vegetarian dishes and make them not just delicious, but also beautiful and healthy.