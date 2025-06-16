Love turmeric? You'll enjoy these recipes
What's the story
Turmeric, a kitchen essential, is praised for its bright color and health benefits.
This multi-purpose spice can elevate any run-of-the-mill vegetarian dish to a whole new level.
From adding flavors to increasing health quotient, the possibilities with turmeric are endless.
Here are some creative ways to use turmeric in your vegetarian dishes and make them not just delicious, but also beautiful and healthy.
Rice infusion
Turmeric-infused rice delight
Turmeric-infused rice is an easy way to amp up the flavor and color of your meal.
Just add a teaspoon of turmeric powder while cooking the rice. This not just gives the rice a beautiful golden hue but also infuses the subtle earthy notes into it.
Pair it with vegetables or lentils for a complete meal that is both satisfying and healthy.
Smoothie bowl
Golden milk smoothie bowl
This golden milk smoothie bowl is where the goodness of fruits meets the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric.
Simply blend bananas, mangoes and a teaspoon of turmeric powder with almond milk until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with some nuts, seeds, and berries for extra texture and nutrition.
Stir-fry magic
Turmeric-spiced vegetable stir-fry
Incorporate turmeric into your vegetable stir-fry for an aromatic twist.
Heat oil in a pan, add chopped garlic and ginger, then toss in your choice of vegetables like bell peppers or broccoli along with half a teaspoon of turmeric powder.
The spice enhances the natural flavors while providing additional health benefits.
Lentil soup
Curried lentil soup with turmeric
Curried lentil soup gets comforting and nutritious with turmeric.
Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger with curry powder.
Add lentils and vegetable broth to simmer till tender.
Finish with a teaspoon of salt, ground black pepper, and two teaspoons of turmeric. This adds warmth and complexity without overpowering the other ingredients.
Roasted veggies
Turmeric roasted vegetables
Roasting vegetables like carrots or cauliflower get livelier with olive oil, salt, pepper, cumin, coriander, paprika, and chili flakes (optional).
Drizzle some honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
Bake at 200 degrees Celsius until edges get crisp.
This method highlights turmeric's role in creating a contrast between the soft interior and crunchy exterior.