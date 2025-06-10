You'll love these cardamom recipes!
Cardamom, a fragrant spice native to India, is famous for its unique flavor and aroma.
It is commonly used in both sweet and savory dishes, lending depth and complexity to recipes.
However, here are five inventive ways to incorporate cardamom into your cooking.
From desserts to beverages, these recipes will showcase the versatility of this spice and help you experiment with new flavors in your kitchen.
Rice pudding
Cardamom-infused rice pudding
Cardamom-infused rice pudding is a delightful twist on a classic dessert.
Just simmer rice with milk, sugar, and crushed cardamom pods, and you have got yourself a creamy dish with an aromatic touch.
The cardamom enhances the sweetness of the pudding without overpowering it.
Serve it warm or chilled for a comforting treat that highlights the spice's subtle notes.
Spiced tea
Spiced cardamom tea
Spiced cardamom tea is an energizing drink that can be consumed any time of the day.
For making this tea, brew black tea leaves with crushed cardamom pods, and add milk and sugar as per taste.
The outcome is a rich drink that marries the warmth of black tea with the unique flavor of cardamom.
This aromatic mixture can be enjoyed hot or iced.
Shortbread cookies
Cardamom-flavored shortbread cookies
Cardamom-flavored shortbread cookies are the easiest way to get this spice into your baking repertoire.
Just add some ground cardamom to the traditional shortbread dough and voila, you have buttery but subtly spiced cookies.
These cookies can be enjoyed with coffee or tea, giving a sophisticated twist to a much-loved classic.
Pilaf dish
Aromatic cardamom pilaf
Aromatic cardamom pilaf elevates plain rice to a delectable side dish by adding whole spices such as cinnamon sticks and cloves, and green cardamom pods during cooking.
The fluffy grains get complex flavors that pair well with a range of main courses, while adding a touch of elegance to your dinner table.
Ice cream treat
Creamy cardamon ice cream
Creamy homemade ice cream flavored with freshly ground green cardamom seeds makes for a refreshing dessert option, particularly during the summer months.
Just mix heavy cream, condensed milk, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt, before churning the mixture until smooth, then freezing until set.
Enjoy scoops on their own or topped with fresh fruits, nuts, and a drizzle of honey, if you like.