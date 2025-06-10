Hearts of palm: 5 recipes using this vegetable
What's the story
Hearts of palm, a vegetable obtained from the inner core of some palm trees, make for an extremely versatile ingredient.
With a mild flavor and crunchy texture, it can be substituted for seafood or added to salads and other vegetarian dishes.
Here are five interesting recipes you can whip up with hearts of palm to add something different to your plant-based diet.
Fresh twist
Hearts of palm ceviche
Hearts of palm ceviche is a refreshing alternative to traditional ceviche.
Dicing up hearts of palm and marinating them with lime juice, chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and avocado gives you a zesty dish perfect for warm weather.
The citrusy marinade enhances the natural flavors while maintaining the crunchiness.
Serve it chilled as an appetizer or light meal.
Comfort dish
Creamy hearts of palm pasta
For a comforting pasta dish, creamy hearts of palm pasta makes for an excellent choice.
Saute sliced hearts of palm with garlic and olive oil before adding cream or coconut milk for richness.
Toss this mixture with your favorite pasta, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
The result is a satisfying meal that balances creaminess with subtle flavors.
Crisp delight
Hearts of palm salad
A simple yet delightful salad can be prepared by tossing together sliced hearts of palm with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions.
Dress it lightly with olive oil and lemon juice for some freshness.
This salad accentuates the crisp texture and mild taste while giving a nutritious option that's perfect for any occasion.
Smoky flavor
Grilled hearts of palm skewers
Grilled hearts of palm skewers give a smoky twist to this versatile ingredient.
Marinate chunks in olive oil, lemon juice, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper before threading them on skewers with bell peppers or zucchini slices.
Grill until slightly charred on each side for enhanced flavor.
Creative roll
Hearts of palm sushi rolls
Hearts of palm sushi rolls provide an innovative twist on traditional sushi by replacing fish alternatives (like cucumber slices, avocado strips, carrots, etc.) with the former and wrapping it in seaweed and rice layers.
The result? Delicious, bite-sized pieces ideal for dipping in soy sauce, wasabi, and ginger accompaniments.
Relish this unique fusion cuisine experience at home without stepping out of your kitchen!