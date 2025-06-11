What's the story

Mildly flavored zucchini can spice up your meals and make them more nutritious.

Low on calories but high on vitamins, this versatile vegetable can be the star of any meal.

Whether you want to eat more vegetables or want to experiment with the new flavor, these zucchini recipes can be a delicious option for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Check out these five scrumptious recipes that'll take your everyday meals up a notch.