You'll love these beetroot recipes!
What's the story
Beetroot is one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables, which can be used in numerous dishes.
Famous for its vibrant color and earthy taste, beetroot is loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Adding beetroot to your meals can be delicious as well as healthy.
Here are five delightful beetroot recipes that promise a healthy indulgence without compromising on taste.
Fresh mix
Beetroot salad with feta cheese
This refreshing salad marries the sweetness of roasted beetroot with tanginess of feta cheese.
Tossed with arugula, walnuts, and a simple vinaigrette dressing, this dish is a perfect balance between flavors.
The creaminess of feta pairs well with the crunchiness of walnuts, making it an ideal starter or side dish.
Creamy spread
Beetroot hummus dip
Beetroot hummus is a colorful twist on the classic chickpea dip.
By blending cooked beetroot with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic, you create a vibrant pink spread that's as tasty as it is visually appealing.
Serve it with pita bread or fresh vegetables for a healthy snack option.
Savory delight
Beetroot risotto
This creamy risotto uses Arborio rice cooked slowly in vegetable broth until tender.
Adding grated beetroot not only enhances the color but also infuses the dish with its unique flavor profile.
Finished off with Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs like parsley or dill, this risotto makes for an elegant main course.
Nutritious blend
Beet smoothie bowl
A smoothie bowl made from blended beetroots is a refreshing start to your day.
Blend beetroots with bananas, berries, yogurt or plant-based milk to the desired consistency before topping it off with granola, seeds, nuts or fruits like kiwi slices, strawberries, and blueberries, giving you both nutrition and satisfaction alike!
Crunchy snack
Roasted beet chips
Roasted beet chips are the easiest-to-make snack that fulfill cravings without the guilt!
Thinly slice raw beets with the help of a mandolin slicer, lightly toss them in olive oil, sprinkle salt and pepper, and bake until crispy and golden brown.
Voila! Enjoy these crunchy delights anytime and anywhere!