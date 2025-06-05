What's the story

Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans as they are also known, are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of recipes.

They are packed with protein and fiber, making them a nutritious addition to any meal.

Whether you like them whole or mashed, chickpeas can add a burst of flavor and a satisfying texture to your dishes.

Read on for five ways to use chickpeas in your cooking for mouthwatering results.