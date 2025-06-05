Chickpeas made easy: 5 must-try recipes
Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans as they are also known, are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of recipes.
They are packed with protein and fiber, making them a nutritious addition to any meal.
Whether you like them whole or mashed, chickpeas can add a burst of flavor and a satisfying texture to your dishes.
Read on for five ways to use chickpeas in your cooking for mouthwatering results.
Hummus Delight
Make creamy hummus at home
Hummus is a delicious dip made from pureed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic.
To prepare it at home, blend cooked chickpeas with the other ingredients until you achieve a smooth consistency.
You can add water or olive oil to adjust the thickness to your liking.
Serve it with pita bread or fresh veggies for a healthy snack or appetizer.
Roasted snack
Add crunch with roasted chickpeas
Roasting chickpeas is a simple process that yields a deliciously crunchy snack.
Just coat cooked chickpeas in olive oil and your desired spices (think paprika or cumin!) before baking them in the oven until crispy.
You can savor these roasted chickpeas as is, or sprinkle them over your salads for that added crunch.
Curry creation
Create flavorful chickpea curry
Chickpea curry is a deliciously spiced dish that pairs well with rice.
Begin by sauteing onions and garlic in a pan, then add canned tomatoes and spices like turmeric and coriander for a flavorful base.
Next, stir in cooked chickpeas for protein and texture, along with coconut milk for a touch of creaminess.
Allow the curry to simmer until thickened, then serve it over a bed of rice for a filling and satisfying meal.
Salad simplicity
Whip up quick chickpea salad
A quick and easy chickpea salad can be made by combining canned or cooked chickpeas with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and parsley.
Drizzle it lightly with olive oil and lemon juice for a refreshing touch.
This salad serves as a great side dish or light lunch option, providing a filling yet refreshing meal.
Patty perfection
Bake savory chickpea patties
Chickpea patties provide a delicious break from regular burgers, without sacrificing flavor or health benefits.
Simply combine mashed boiled potatoes with mashed canned or boiled garbanzo beans, stir in breadcrumbs and seasonings such as cumin powder and salt, shape into mini patties, and pan-fry until golden brown on each side.
Enjoy them in buns with some lettuce leaves and sliced tomatoes. Yummy!