When in Finland, try these vegan delights
What's the story
Finland has a lot to offer plant-based eaters in terms of snacks, reflecting the country's rich culinary traditions.
Not only are these snacks delicious, but they also bring out the natural ingredients of the region.
From hearty rye bread to sweet berry treats, Finnish snacks give the perfect taste to a plant-based diet.
Here are some must-try options that are filling and healthy.
Rye delight
Rye bread with plant-based toppings
Rye bread is a Finnish staple and makes for an excellent base for several plant-based toppings.
This dense, whole grain rye flour bread is packed with fiber and nutrients.
Popular toppings include avocado slices, cucumber, or hummus, making for a healthy, filling snack option.
The earthiness of rye with fresh toppings makes it something you can enjoy at any time of the day.
Traditional treats
Karelian pasties with rice filling
Karelian pasties are traditional Finnish pastries made from thin rye crust filled with rice porridge.
Traditionally served plain, plant-based eaters can enjoy them topped with vegan spreads like margarine or oat cream cheese.
These pasties offer a comforting taste of Finnish heritage, adaptable to modern dietary preferences.
Berry boost
Berry smoothies from local produce
Finland's forests are teeming with berries like blueberries, lingonberries, and cloudberries.
These berries can be blended into smoothies for a refreshing snack that's rich in vitamins and antioxidants.
Using local produce ensures freshness and supports sustainable practices.
A simple blend of berries, oat milk, and banana creates a nutritious drink perfect for on-the-go snacking.
Sweet crunch
Oatmeal cookies without dairy ingredients
Oatmeal cookies are another lovely snack option that can easily be prepared sans dairy ingredients to suit plant-based diets.
Using oats as the main ingredient provides fiber and energy, while adding raisins or nuts enhances flavor and texture.
These cookies make an ideal treat when you crave something sweet yet wholesome during your day.