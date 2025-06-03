What's the story

Southern India is famous for its delicious culinary tradition, and Tamil Nadu tops the list.

Not only are the breakfast choices diverse, but they are also mostly vegetarian, ensuring a healthy start to the day.

Prepared using rice, lentils, and spices, the dishes are rich in nutrients and energy.

Sampling these traditional breakfasts can give an idea of the region's culture and diet, while making sure you have a nutritious start to your day.