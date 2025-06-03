Tamil Nadu mornings: Best breakfasts to try
What's the story
Southern India is famous for its delicious culinary tradition, and Tamil Nadu tops the list.
Not only are the breakfast choices diverse, but they are also mostly vegetarian, ensuring a healthy start to the day.
Prepared using rice, lentils, and spices, the dishes are rich in nutrients and energy.
Sampling these traditional breakfasts can give an idea of the region's culture and diet, while making sure you have a nutritious start to your day.
Idli
Idli: A steamed rice cake
Idli is a staple breakfast item in Tamil Nadu. It is made from fermented rice and urad dal batter, steamed to make soft, easily digestible cakes.
This dish is usually served with coconut chutney and sambar, making it tasty without taking away health benefits.
The process of fermentation makes it more nutritious by boosting vitamin B and improving digestion.
Dosa
Dosa: A crispy delight
Dosa is another popular breakfast choice in Tamil Nadu. It looks like a thin pancake made out of fermented rice and lentil batter.
Famous for its crispiness, can be eaten with different chutneys or sambar for flavor.
Its preparation uses less oil, making it healthier than fried foods.
Pongal
Pongal: A comforting rice dish
Pongal, a comforting dish of rice and moong dal, cooked together with ghee, black peppercorns, cumin seeds, ginger, and curry leaves is a must-have.
The savory porridge-like meal can warm you up on a cool morning and is also rich in protein because of the lentils.
Upma
Upma: Semolina savory porridge
Upma is prepared by roasting semolina with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, green chilies, and ginger.
Peas or carrots are added. It is cooked to a fluffy consistency with water, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
Served hot, garnished with coriander and optionally served with pickle and papadum, it balances taste and nutrition, giving you a fulfilling meal.