What's the story

Pistachio-infused iced tea is an unusual but refreshing take on the traditional summer drink.

The delicious drink mixes the delicate nutty flavor of pistachios and the crispiness of iced tea, resulting in a drink that is both refreshing and filling.

Ideal for hot days, the drink can be prepared easily at home, making you feel like a gourmet, without stepping out.

Here are some tips on making and enjoying pistachio-infused iced tea.