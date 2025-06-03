Try these underrated street beverages
What's the story
India's streets are rife with unique breakfast beverages, which the casual traveler often misses out on.
These drinks, rooted in locals' traditions, give a glimpse into the country's culinary diversity.
From refreshing concoctions to warm brews, every city has its own signature beverage, which locals swear by to start their day.
Exploring these lesser-known drinks can be an exciting adventure for anyone wanting to experience India's rich and varied culture.
Spiced brew
Masala chai in Kolkata
Kolkata is known for its masala chai, an invigorating yet comforting spiced tea.
The beverage is prepared by brewing black tea with spices like cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon.
Milk and sugar add balance to the strong taste, creating a harmonious blend that'll warm you from within.
Served in small clay cups called kulhads, this drink is not just tasty but also eco-friendly.
Southern delight
Filter coffee in Chennai
Chennai's filter coffee is an iconic beverage, famously known for its strong aroma and rich taste.
Prepared with freshly ground coffee beans mixed with chicory, the drink is brewed in a traditional metal filter.
The decoction is then mixed with hot milk and sugar and served frothy in steel tumblers.
This method brings out the flavor of the coffee, making it a must-try for caffeine enthusiasts visiting southern India.
Yogurt drink
Lassi variants in Amritsar
Amritsar serves several varieties of lassi—a yogurt-based drink—that are ideal for beating the heat on hot mornings.
Sweet lassi is served with added sugar or fruit flavors like mango or rosewater, while salty lassi comes with spices like cumin powder or black salt for added kick.
Both varieties offer refreshment along with probiotics good for digestion.
Palm nectar
Neera in Mumbai
Neera is an unfermented sap from palm trees around Mumbai's coast, serving as a pure energy drink.
It's packed with vitamins B1 through B12 and vitamin C, without artificial additives.
This is why neera is a hot beverage choice during summer for instant relief against dehydration, staying in high demand all year round across India.