What's the story

India's streets are rife with unique breakfast beverages, which the casual traveler often misses out on.

These drinks, rooted in locals' traditions, give a glimpse into the country's culinary diversity.

From refreshing concoctions to warm brews, every city has its own signature beverage, which locals swear by to start their day.

Exploring these lesser-known drinks can be an exciting adventure for anyone wanting to experience India's rich and varied culture.