How to use tapestries in your home decor
What's the story
If you want to change the way your home looks without much effort, tapestries are the way to go.
They provide a unique opportunity to infuse your home with color, texture, and personality.
From modern to traditional, tapestries can fit into all decor schemes.
Here are five creative ways to incorporate tapestries in your decor that will inspire you to revamp your living spaces.
Wall art
Create a feature wall
Using a tapestry as wall art is one of the most effective ways to create a feature wall without having to paint or wallpaper.
All it takes is hanging the tapestry using nails or adhesive hooks for an instant transformation.
Plus, this way, you can change the look of a room easily by swapping out different designs according to seasons or your own taste.
Bedding accent
Use as bedspread or throw
A tapestry can also double as your bedspread or throw, adding warmth and character to your bedroom decor.
Just drape it over your bed for an instant update that requires no sewing or alterations.
This particular method is especially useful for those who love changing their bedding too frequently without investing in new sets.
Space separator
Room divider solution
For open-plan living areas, tapestries can be used as room dividers. They offer privacy and define spaces without the need for permanent structures.
Hang them from the ceiling using curtain rods or tension wires. This way, you can rearrange the layouts easily, whenever required.
This solution is practical as well as beautiful.
Furniture covering
Enhance furniture pieces
Covering furniture with tapestries is a creative way to include them in your decor.
By using them on sofas, chairs or tables, you add both texture and a layer of protection against wear and tear.
This method particularly works wonders for giving old furniture pieces a fresh look without the expense of reupholstering.
It's a simple yet impactful technique that can transform any room's appearance.
Patio style
Outdoor decor element
Tapestries are super versatile and can add their charm to outdoor areas like patios and balconies.
When you hang them on outer walls or drape them over patio furniture, they add an artistic touch to your outdoor get-togethers or peaceful relaxation times.
Just make sure to choose weather-resistant tapestries if they are to be left outside for long periods, so they don't lose their beauty.