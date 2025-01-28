Everything you need to know about auroral choir trips
What's the story
Auroral choir trips combine the magic of travel and music, allowing you to sing under the ethereal glow of the northern lights.
These unique experiences take place in destinations renowned for their auroral displays, marrying the excitement of adventure travel with the sheer joy of choir singing.
This article covers everything from choosing the perfect destination to preparing for the cold.
Destination
Selecting your destination
The first step in planning an auroral choir trip is selecting a destination.
Iceland, Norway, and Finland are popular choices, each offering a unique backdrop for your musical adventure.
Consider factors like ease of travel, aurora forecasts, and points of interest when making your decision.
Remember, auroras are natural occurrences, so choosing a location with high northern lights activity increases the likelihood of witnessing them during your stay.
Repertoire
Planning your repertoire
Selecting music that enhances the experience of the northern lights is key. Works that embody themes of nature, light, and wonder are especially appropriate.
Work closely with your choir director to choose pieces that not only fit the voices in your ensemble but also harmonize with the enchanting setting.
This preparation period provides a wonderful opportunity for choir members to bond and refine their musical abilities.
Weather prep
Preparing for cold weather
Singing outdoors under the northern lights implies braving the cold.
You need to layer up with the right thermal clothing. Think insulated jackets, thermal leggings or pants, gloves, hats, and scarves.
A good investment in winter gear will keep you warm while you belt out those high notes, without sacrificing sound quality or comfort.
Photography tips
Capturing the moment
Capturing this unique phenomenon through photography can be challenging due to the low light conditions and the impact of cold weather on camera equipment.
Utilize cameras with the ability to adjust settings manually; pack extra batteries as they deplete quickly in the cold; and consider a tripod for stability during the long exposures necessary for photographing auroras.
Cultural engagement
Engaging with local culture
Elevate your trip by embracing local culture beyond just singing under the northern lights.
Take part in workshops or activities that teach you about traditional music styles or instruments unique to the country you are visiting.
This not only deepens your travel experience but also fuels inspiration that can be infused into your future performances back home.