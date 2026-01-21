Attending a baby shower? Follow these etiquette rules

Attending a baby shower can be a delightful experience, but it also comes with its own set of etiquette rules. Knowing these guidelines ensures that you respect the hosts and make the event enjoyable for everyone involved. From gift-giving to dress codes, understanding these social norms can help you navigate the occasion smoothly. Here are five essential etiquette rules to keep in mind when attending a baby shower.

Rule 1 RSVP promptly Responding to an invitation promptly is key. It helps the host plan the event better by knowing how many guests to expect. A timely RSVP allows them to arrange seating, food, and activities accordingly. It also shows respect for their efforts in organizing the celebration. If you can't attend, let them know as soon as possible.

Rule 2 Choose appropriate attire Dressing appropriately for a baby shower is important, as it respects the theme and formality of the event. Usually, baby showers are semi-formal or casual, but it's best to check with the host if you're unsure. Avoid wearing white unless the host specifically requests it, as this is often reserved for the mom-to-be. Dressing according to these guidelines shows respect for the occasion and makes the event enjoyable for all.

Rule 3 Bring a thoughtful gift When it comes to gifts, it's best to stick to the registry provided by the parents-to-be. This way, you ensure that your gift is not only useful but also something that they want. If they haven't made a registry, opt for practical items like diapers or clothes in neutral colors, unless you know the baby's gender. A thoughtful gift shows your support and excitement for their new journey.

Rule 4 Mind your manners at mealtime If food is being served at the baby shower, it is important to be polite and courteous while eating. Wait for everyone to be served before you start eating, and make sure you don't hog all the food. Share the food generously, and avoid wasting it as much as you can. These simple gestures contribute to a pleasant atmosphere for all the guests.