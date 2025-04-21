When in Bengaluru, don't forget to visit these parks
The Garden City of India, Bangalore, is a paradise for nature enthusiasts. Its parks provide lush landscapes and serene settings for day trips.
Perfect for people looking for some solitude or outdoor fun, these green spaces have something for everyone.
This piece highlights some of the most-visited parks and offers tips for visiting them.
Central Oasis
Cubbon Park: The heart of Bangalore
Cubbon Park is one of Bangalore's oldest and most iconic parks.
Spread over more than 300 acres, it boasts of well-maintained gardens, walking paths, and historical monuments.
Visitors can take leisurely strolls under the shade of towering trees or explore the park's rich biodiversity.
It's a perfect spot for picnics and photography enthusiasts looking to capture nature's beauty.
Floral wonderland
Lalbagh Botanical Garden: A horticultural delight
Famed for its variety of plants, Lalbagh Botanical Garden has a beautiful glasshouse, inspired by London's Crystal Palace.
It covers an area of 240 acres, and hosts biannual flower shows, which draw thousands of people.
Not only this, but the garden also has a peaceful lake and several walking trails, making it a perfect spot for relaxation as well as exploration.
Nature safari
Bannerghatta Biological Park: Wildlife encounter
If you want to experience wildlife up-close, then Bannerghatta Biological Park is your best bet.
Located on the outskirts of Bangalore, this park includes a zoo, safari rides, and butterfly park.
Here, you can see a number of animals in their natural habitats, all while enjoying guided tours which give you an insight into conservation efforts.
Lakeside leisure
Ulsoor Lake: Tranquil waterside escape
One of Bangalore's largest lakes, Ulsoor Lake, provides you with picturesque views and recreational activities like boating.
Surrounded by lush greenery, it's an ideal spot for morning jogs or evening walks along its scenic pathways.
The lake also hosts cultural events throughout the year, adding vibrancy to this peaceful retreat.
Practical advice
Tips for planning your day trip
When planning your day trip to these parks, start early to avoid crowds, especially on weekends/holidays.
Pack essentials like water, sunscreen, hats, comfortable shoes, and snacks.
Always check the weather forecast to dress accordingly.
Remember to respect local rules and regulations for a pleasant experience for everyone, including wildlife in these areas.