A beginner's guide to acupressure

Acupressure is an ancient technique of applying pressure on certain points of the body to help relax and feel better. The best part? It can be incorporated easily into your daily life, and can be a natural way to release stress and tension. With the knowledge of basic acupressure points, you can make your relaxation experience better, without any special equipment or training.

Forehead relief The third eye point The third eye point lies between your eyebrows, just above the nose bridge. Gentle pressure here can soothe stress and fatigue. This point is commonly associated with calming the mind and enhancing concentration. To activate this point, use your index finger to apply mild pressure in circular motion for a minute.

Neck tension release The heavenly pillar The heavenly pillar points are located on either side of the neck's base, one inch from the spine. These points work wonders in relieving neck stiffness and tension headaches. To activate these points, use your thumbs to apply gentle pressure while breathing deep for around two minutes.

Hand stress alleviation Union valley point Located in the webbing between the thumb and index finger, the union valley point is known for its ability to reduce stress and tension throughout the body. Applying firm pressure here can also help alleviate headaches. Use your opposite thumb and index finger to squeeze this area firmly but comfortably for thirty seconds on each hand.

Chest calmness enhancement Sea of tranquility point The sea of tranquility point lies at the center of your chest, three finger widths up from where your ribs meet at your sternum. Gently pressing this point with two or three fingers can promote emotional balance and calmness. Maintain steady pressure while taking deep breaths for a minute.