A beginner's guide to acupressure
What's the story
Acupressure is an ancient technique of applying pressure on certain points of the body to help relax and feel better. The best part? It can be incorporated easily into your daily life, and can be a natural way to release stress and tension. With the knowledge of basic acupressure points, you can make your relaxation experience better, without any special equipment or training.
Forehead relief
The third eye point
The third eye point lies between your eyebrows, just above the nose bridge. Gentle pressure here can soothe stress and fatigue. This point is commonly associated with calming the mind and enhancing concentration. To activate this point, use your index finger to apply mild pressure in circular motion for a minute.
Neck tension release
The heavenly pillar
The heavenly pillar points are located on either side of the neck's base, one inch from the spine. These points work wonders in relieving neck stiffness and tension headaches. To activate these points, use your thumbs to apply gentle pressure while breathing deep for around two minutes.
Hand stress alleviation
Union valley point
Located in the webbing between the thumb and index finger, the union valley point is known for its ability to reduce stress and tension throughout the body. Applying firm pressure here can also help alleviate headaches. Use your opposite thumb and index finger to squeeze this area firmly but comfortably for thirty seconds on each hand.
Chest calmness enhancement
Sea of tranquility point
The sea of tranquility point lies at the center of your chest, three finger widths up from where your ribs meet at your sternum. Gently pressing this point with two or three fingers can promote emotional balance and calmness. Maintain steady pressure while taking deep breaths for a minute.
Foot relaxation aid
Great rushing point
Found atop each foot, the great rushing point is located between the big toe and second toe bones, two inches back. Firmly pressing this spot with fingertips or knuckles can relieve anxiety and improve the flow of energy. Hold the pressure steadily for 30 seconds per session before releasing gradually. This technique enhances relaxation and energy without sudden jerks.