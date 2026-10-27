5 delicious ways to use basil and coconut

A coconut basil smoothie is a refreshing drink that blends the creaminess of coconut milk with the aromatic flavor of fresh basil leaves.

Blend one cup of coconut milk, a handful of fresh basil leaves, one ripe banana, and a tablespoon of honey for sweetness.

This smoothie makes for an excellent breakfast option or an afternoon pick-me-up. The combination offers hydration and nutrients while tantalizing your taste buds.