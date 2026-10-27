How to do bear crawls for better body control
What's the story
The bear crawl is a functional exercise that improves body control and core stability. It mimics the movement of a bear, engaging multiple muscle groups at once. By adding this exercise to your routine, you can improve coordination, balance, and strength. The bear crawl is suitable for all fitness levels, and it can be done anywhere without equipment. Here's how to perform the bear crawl effectively to improve your body control.
#1
Proper form is key
To perform the bear crawl correctly, start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders, and knees under your hips.
Keep your back flat and engage your core muscles.
As you move forward, simultaneously lift one hand and the opposite foot while keeping the other two limbs grounded.
This alternating pattern helps maintain balance and stability throughout the movement.
#2
Focus on breathing techniques
Breathing is essential while doing bear crawls to keep your body in check.
Inhale deeply as you prepare to move, then exhale slowly as you take each step forward.
Controlled breathing will help you maintain focus and endurance during the exercise.
It also ensures that your core remains engaged, which is essential for stability and efficiency in movement.
#3
Incorporate variations for challenge
To make bear crawls more challenging, try different variations like lateral bear crawls, or adding pauses at certain points in the movement.
These variations increase difficulty by requiring more coordination and strength.
They also prevent workout monotony by introducing new elements that keep you engaged while working on body control.
#4
Consistency leads to improvement
Like any other exercise, consistency is key to improving body control through bear crawls.
Aim to include them in your regular workout routine at least two or three times a week.
Gradually increase the duration or intensity as you become more comfortable with the basic form of this exercise.
Regular practice will lead to noticeable gains in coordination, balance, and core strength over time.