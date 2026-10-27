Don't toss beet greens! Try these ideas instead
What's the story
Often ignored, beet greens are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can elevate a range of dishes. These leafy greens, which are the tops of beets, are packed with vitamins and minerals. They lend a mild, earthy flavor that goes well with several other ingredients. Adding beet greens to your meals can not only amp up the taste but also amp up the nutrition. Here are five creative ways to use beet greens in your cooking.
Tip 1
Sautéed beet greens with garlic
Sautéing beet greens with garlic is an easy way to enjoy their natural flavor. Just heat some olive oil in a pan, add minced garlic, and then toss in chopped beet greens.
Cook until they wilt slightly.
This simple dish makes for a great side or can be added to pasta for an extra punch.
Tip 2
Beet green pesto
Beet green pesto is a unique twist on the classic basil version.
Blend fresh beet greens with nuts, such as walnuts or almonds, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice until smooth.
This vibrant pesto can be used as a spread on sandwiches or as a sauce for pasta dishes.
Tip 3
Beet green salad with citrus dressing
A refreshing salad with beet greens makes for a nutritious base.
Toss them with segments of orange or grapefruit for a burst of citrusy flavor.
Drizzle with olive oil and vinegar for a light dressing that complements the earthy taste of the greens.
Tip 4
Quinoa and beet green stir-fry
For a hearty meal, stir-fry quinoa with chopped beet greens and other veggies like bell peppers or carrots.
Start by cooking quinoa according to package instructions.
Then, in a separate pan, sauté vegetables until tender before mixing them with cooked quinoa and adding the beet greens last so they retain some crunchiness.
Tip 5
Beet green smoothie boost
Adding raw beet greens to your morning smoothie is an effortless way to boost its nutritional value without changing its taste too much.
Blend them with fruits like bananas or berries, along with yogurt or plant-based milk, for creaminess.
The result is a nutrient-packed drink perfect for starting your day right!